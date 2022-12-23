4-year-old shot in foot in DeKalb, police say

It's unclear a this time what led up to the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are working to find out what led to a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured just days before Christmas.

Officers went to the Woods at Decatur Apartments along Tregoney Drive just after 7 p.m. to respond to an incident about a person shot.

When they arrived, police located the boy with a gunshot wound in his foot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury.

"Detectives were notified and responded to the scene to speak with several adults who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation," police said.

11Alive is working to learn more about the shooting.