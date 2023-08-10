Hometown concert: NBC's 'The Voice' winner Bryce Leatherwood to perform in Woodstock

Here are the details.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — NBC's Season 22 winner of "The Voice" Bryce Leatherwood will return to his hometown to perform a concert later this month.

Leatherwood, a 23-year-old country music singer, songwriter and guitarist, is will play a free concert at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 25 in Downtown Woodstock. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. No tickets are required to attend, a release from the City of Woodstock stated.

Woodstock is where Leatherwood's passion for music began. He previously told 11Alive's Dawn White that his love for country music started at his grandpa's farm-- where they would listen to music together. Leatherwood also sang at a talent competition at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton.

While studying at Georgia Southern University, Leatherwood created a band where his passion for music grew even further.

Back in December, he went competed head-to-head with other aspiring singers on "The Voice" on Team Blake Sheldon. He won the coveted $100,000 grand prize and a record label deal with Universal Music Group.

Leatherwood previously described winning the hit singing competition show as "the coolest moment" of his life.

“My time on ‘The Voice’ was a one-in-a-lifetime experience," Leatherwood previously said. "I’m just very glad to have represented my hometown well and to have put country music to the forefront of the nation."