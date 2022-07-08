Strip club off Piedmont Road catches fire

An 11Alive producer saw heavy smoke coming from the windows just before 11 a.m. at XTC Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Heavy smoke could be seen Sunday morning from an adult entertainment club off Piedmont Road in Buckhead not far from the Interstate 85 bridge.

The fire broke out around 10:38 a.m. at XTC Atlanta next to Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits, fire officials said.

Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Mike Rumsey said there is quite a bit of damage and it took crews about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Firefighters discovered a working fire underneath an air conditioning unit on the building's metal roof, they said in a statement. Crews initiated an offensive attack to contain the blaze from spreading.

Several searches of the two-story building were clear for occupants, and there were no reports of injuries.

Rumsey said that the fire remains under investigation and that they have yet to determine what started it.

In 2019, a fire also broke out at this club following a storm.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.