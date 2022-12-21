Zoo Atlanta closed this weekend due to "unseasonably cold temperatures"

The zoo will be closed until Monday, Dec. 26.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations this weekend "due to unseasonably cold temperatures."

Visitors will not be allowed at the zoo on both Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Guests who have purchased tickets for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power on Dec. 22 will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will also be canceled for that day.

The safety and well-being of the animals are the top priority at Zoo Atlanta; they ensure that preparations for unusual temperatures are made well in advance.

Some of the things they have done to prepare are:

Moving animals into indoor areas

Providing them with supplemental heat

Nesting materials, or burrowing materials, depending on their needs

The zoo's Animal Care Teams also monitor weather forecasts in advance to ensure the safety of the animals.

The zoo is annually closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. But despite the closure, Animal Care Team members will be on the grounds to ensure that all animals are properly cared for and monitored.

