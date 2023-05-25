Zoo Atlanta's Southern white rhino pregnant, officials say

Kiazi, a 21-year-old Southern white rhino, is expecting a calf.

Zoo Atlanta announced Tuesday that one of their Southern white rhinos is expecting a calf, which will be the first one born at the zoo.

Kiazi, the pregnant rhinoceros, is expected to give birth “around December 2023, with a potential birth window extending into February 2024,” according to a post from Zoo Atlanta’s website.

The website said the 21-year-old will carry the baby for about 16 months until she is ready to give birth.

While this is Kiazi’s first birth at Zoo Atlanta, this is not her first calf. She has given birth to three other calves prior to her arrival. While two survived, one was stillborn, officials said.

Officials said they are excited about the pregnancy, which is part of a larger plan recommended by the AZA White Rhino Species Survival Plan.

The group works to “maintain healthy, genetically diverse populations of southern white rhinos in accredited zoos,” the website added.

Since southern white rhinos are classified as Near Threatened, officials believe it’s incredibly important that efforts are made to ensure the species' survival.

Luckily, Kiazi hit it off with her mate, Mumbles, who was brought to the zoo back in 2020. This is the first child for the 12-year-old rhino.

Why are white rhinos near threatened?

Southern white rhino populations have declined significantly due to poaching. Like other rhinos, they are hunted for their horns, the website said.