ATLANTA — Two Georgia Lottery players rang in the New Year with Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each. The tickets were sold in the Jan. 1 drawing.

The tickets were purchased at Shell, located at 356 Moreland Ave. in southeast Atlanta and Publix, located at 580 Atlanta Road in Cumming.

Winning numbers for the Jan. 1 drawing were: 49-53-57-59-62 and the Powerball was 26.

The lucky tickets matched the first four winning numbers with the Powerball.

Winners have not come forward to claim either prize yet. Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $237 million to a single annuity winner.

