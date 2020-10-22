Reaction after deadly violence at End SARS protest in Lagos, Nigeria

Witnesses in Lagos said several people were hurt or killed Tuesday when soldiers barricaded a toll gate and opened fire during protests calling for the end of SARS.

LAGOS, Nigeria — Shock. Anger. Horror. That's the reaction on social media to reports that demonstrators were shot by soldiers in Nigeria amid protests over police brutality.



The pain is being felt here, too, in metro Atlanta. Protesters gathered Wednesday outside the Consulate of Nigeria in Sandy Springs, with another planned at Centennial Olympic Park.

Witnesses in Lagos said several people were wounded and killed Tuesday, when soldiers barricaded a toll gate and opened fire.

The continuing protests there have largely focused on a unit known as SARS, or the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which has been accused of torture and extortion.

Ten days ago, the inspector general announced the unit was being disbanded, but the #EndSARS protests have continued with calls for more widespread reform.

The Advance Nigeria Organization is raising awareness in metro Atlanta. Members told 11Alive that what is happening in Nigeria is a human rights issue that should not be tolerated anywhere.

"Allowing injustice somewhere is going to create space for it to happen again somewhere else," explained artist, and member of Advance Nigeria Organization. "It's not acceptable anywhere."

It's a sentiment that leader of the group, Victor Bomi, shared.

"We all have the right to live," he said. "We all have the right to say when our government is not providing the basic things that they are supposed to provide for us as citizens - we have the right to protest peacefully. And that there's no crime in that."

According to the Associated Press, Amnesty International reports that 12 people were killed in Tuesday's incident. The organization said in a report that at least 56 people have died during two weeks of widespread demonstrations against police violence, including 38 on Tuesday.