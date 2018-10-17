PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD -- The plane carrying First Lady Melania Trump had to make an unexpected landing back at Andrews AFB after what's being described as a "mechanical issue," NBC reports.
According to NBC, a few minutes after takeoff, members of the press poll saw a thin haze of smoke and smelled something burning.
The press were brought wet towels and were told to hold them over faces if the smell become too strong, NBC reports. A few minutes later, NBC reported that Trump's plane diverted back to Andrews AFB
There is no word on the cause for the mechanical issue or the condition of everyone on the plane. Check back for updates when they're available.
NBC reporter Monica Alba tweeted this picture and said the First Lady will continue her trip to Philadelphia to visit Thomas Jefferson University Hospital patients.