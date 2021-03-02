Stone Mountain native is promoted to U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer aboard USS America

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — One of Stone Mountain's own has been promoted aboard the U.S. Navy's amphibious assault ship USS America.
According to a press release, Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jason Lesure was promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
The ceremony took place at the end of January in the ship's hanger bay.
Lesure is also a graduate of Stone Mountain High School.
He is assigned to the Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, one of nine U.S. Navy amphibious squadrons.
"The Navy is unique among the services in recognizing and celebrating promotion to E-7 as a major milestone in a Sailor’s career. America, the flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."