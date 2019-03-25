A group of nearly 90 Georgia business professionals has sent a letter to the General Assembly opposing a controversial anti-abortion bill the Georgia Senate passed last Friday.

The bill, which cleared the Republican-controlled Senate 34-18 along party lines, would be one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. It has the backing of GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Many of the signees are small business owners, including some from the film industry. The group also includes lawyers, college professors and executives from major companies and nonprofits, among them Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), Coca-Cola North America and CARE.

Read more on this story on the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

MORE ON HB481

Alyssa Milano calls for Hollywood to boycott Georgia over 'heartbeat bill'

Anti-abortion 'heartbeat' bill debate divided along party lines in Georgia

We asked a Georgia lawmaker how a proposed abortion bill would be implemented in cases of rape