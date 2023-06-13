Election results | District 68 State House runoff race

ATLANTA — Some Georgia residents went to the polls again Tuesday to decide who will be their state representative. Candidates Mark Baker and Derrick Jackson were sent to a runoff race following a May special election.
The two are vying to fill the seat of the late Georgia House Rep. Letitia "Tish" Naghise (D-Fayetteville). The recently-elected representative passed away in March after being sworn in just two months prior. Naghise was an accomplished businesswoman elected to serve College Park, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Tyrone, Peachtree City, the City of South Fulton and Union City.
Following her passing, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to fill the District 68 seat. Results showed that none of the five Democrats running were able to clear the 50% + 1 vote threshold, which landed Baker and Jackson in the runoff.
11Alive will be monitoring the results Tuesday night after the polls close. Georgians can get the results below.
Results
Information about candidates
- Mark Baker: A former South Fulton city councilman who touts his record as a progressive and his aim to promote "freedom to live, work and play how they choose, free of oppressive price increases, police tactics, employment practices and discrimination."
- Derrick Jackson: A 22-year-old Navy veteran and officer, professor, entrepreneur, and corporate executive, his platform includes emphases on women's, children's and rural healthcare; mental health; STEAM and early education; environmental and criminal justice and civil liberties, military health and retirement programs; and infrastructure focused on water distribution, electrical substations and energy mix resources.