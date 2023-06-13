Election results | District 68 State House runoff race

Mark Baker and Derrick Jackson are in a runoff race following the May special election.

ATLANTA — Some Georgia residents went to the polls again Tuesday to decide who will be their state representative. Candidates Mark Baker and Derrick Jackson were sent to a runoff race following a May special election.

The two are vying to fill the seat of the late Georgia House Rep. Letitia "Tish" Naghise (D-Fayetteville). The recently-elected representative passed away in March after being sworn in just two months prior. Naghise was an accomplished businesswoman elected to serve College Park, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Tyrone, Peachtree City, the City of South Fulton and Union City.

Following her passing, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to fill the District 68 seat. Results showed that none of the five Democrats running were able to clear the 50% + 1 vote threshold, which landed Baker and Jackson in the runoff.

11Alive will be monitoring the results Tuesday night after the polls close.

