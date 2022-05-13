Last day to request absentee ballot for Primary Day in Georgia | What you need to know

Georgia's Primary Day is May 24.

ATLANTA — Today marks the last day for Georgia voters to request an absentee ballot if that's how they intend to vote in the primaries.

One important thing to remember if you vote absentee is that drop box locations are only open now during the same hours as early in-person voting, and drop boxes are now only located inside early voting sites. You can look up your county's advanced voting information at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office website here.

You can also mail in your absentee ballot - but you need to make sure you send it far enough in advance that it arrives before May 24. If it arrives later, it won't be counted. Find your county registrar's address here.

Here's some more important info:

How can I vote with an absentee ballot?

There are several ways you can request an absentee ballot.

The easiest is to do so online here.

You can also download and print the application, fill it out, and email it to your County Board of Registrar's Office.

You can also download and print the application and then mail it to your county registrar, fax it to them, or drop it off in person.

Do I need to be registered with a party to vote in the primary?

Not in Georgia.

The state, in fact, does not register voters by party, so you just pick whichever primary you want to vote in. It's really that simple.

You can read a little more about that here, but whichever party's primary you choose to vote in has no impact on how you may vote in November, and you can pick either party to vote for - even if in the past you've voted in the other party's primary.

However, once you pick a party's primary to vote in, you can't switch back over for any runoff voting.