Georgia primary runoff election | Polls open across the state

ATLANTA — The polls have opened for Georgia's Aug. 11 primary runoff election.

There are races in 94 of the state's 159 counties being contested in today's runoff.

The Georgia Secretary of State's office has worked together with boards of elections in each of the counties to avoid the problems and long lines that plagued some voters and precincts during the June 9 primary election.

7:50 am | One of the big races being contested today in metro Atlanta is for Fulton County District Attorney.

Longtime Fulton Co. District Attorney VS. Ex-Fulton Asst. D.A. This is one of the big races to watch in GA’s Primary Runoff Election today. Paul Howard has been D.A. since 1997 + garnered only 35% of the vote in the June primary. Fani Willis won 42% of the vote #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/5ZRNF4txgl — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) August 11, 2020

7 am | The polls are open across the state of Georgia

The polls are open. No lines here at Park Tavern near Piedmont Park. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/yigRyAdnOT — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) August 11, 2020

Later this evening, we will have the latest and most up-to-date election returns as the votes are counted through the evening.