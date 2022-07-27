Warnock racing out ahead of Walker in Georgia Senate contest | 11Alive Poll

11Alive conducted the poll between July 21-24 including more than 600 likely Georgia voters.

ATLANTA — Georgia is one of the key states in 2022 that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate - with the latest SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicating Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is on track to keep his seat.

The Democrat, according to the poll, is leading over Republican Herschel Walker by 9 points, 48% to 39%.

This is a substantially favorable result for Warnock - who has had the advantage in several other recent polls going back to the beginning of June, but not by this much. The Real Clear Politics polling average has him ahead of Walker by 4 points.

The results also show Walker underperforming fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's support in our poll of the governor's race - where the governor is in an effective tie with Stacey Abrams, at 45% to 44%.

Additionally, of those who said they prefer Kemp in the gubernatorial race, only 78% also support Walker for Senate.

Meanwhile, out of the voters backing Abrams, 93% support Warnock.

See below for the full poll results, as well as poll results for other races - including secretary of state and attorney general - along with other voting pattern questions 11Alive put to Georgians.

The 11Alive SurveyUSA poll interviewed 950 Georgians from July 21 through July 24. Out of the group, 753 were registered to vote and 604 were determined to be likely voters in the Nov. general election. Below is a look at the questions asked.

79% Yes

18% No

3% Not Sure

64% Certain

16% Probable

13% 50/50 Chance

4% Probably Will Not

3% Not Sure

39% Herschel Walker (R)

48% Raphael Warnock (D)

5% Other Candidate

8% Undecided

Georgia Secretary of State poll | Brad Raffensperger vs. Bee Nguyen

40% Brad Raffensperger (R)

33% Bee Nguyen (D)

7% Other Candidate

20% Undecided

Georgia Attorney General poll | Chris Carr vs. Jen Jordan

38% Chris Carr (R)

34% Jen Jordan (D)

4% Other Candidate

24% Undecided

Other poll questions

15% Mail-in Or Absentee Ballot

42% Early In-person Voting

40% In-person On Election Day

3% Not Sure

3% Affordable Housing

7% Health Care

6% Immigration

18% Economy

24% High Cost Of Living / Inflation

8% Gasoline Prices

2% Voter Suppression

3% Racial Injustice

4% Crime

11% Abortion

6% Guns

4% The Supreme Court

2% Education

1% Other

2% Not Sure

66% A Major Factor In Your Vote

24% A Minor Factor In Your Vote

4% Not a Factor In Your Vote

6% Not Sure