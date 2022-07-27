Warnock racing out ahead of Walker in Georgia Senate contest | 11Alive Poll

ATLANTA — Georgia is one of the key states in 2022 that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate - with the latest SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicating Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is on track to keep his seat.
The Democrat, according to the poll, is leading over Republican Herschel Walker by 9 points, 48% to 39%.
This is a substantially favorable result for Warnock - who has had the advantage in several other recent polls going back to the beginning of June, but not by this much. The Real Clear Politics polling average has him ahead of Walker by 4 points.
The results also show Walker underperforming fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's support in our poll of the governor's race - where the governor is in an effective tie with Stacey Abrams, at 45% to 44%.
Additionally, of those who said they prefer Kemp in the gubernatorial race, only 78% also support Walker for Senate.
Meanwhile, out of the voters backing Abrams, 93% support Warnock.
See below for the full poll results, as well as poll results for other races - including secretary of state and attorney general - along with other voting pattern questions 11Alive put to Georgians.
The 11Alive SurveyUSA poll interviewed 950 Georgians from July 21 through July 24. Out of the group, 753 were registered to vote and 604 were determined to be likely voters in the Nov. general election. Below is a look at the questions asked.
- 79% Yes
- 18% No
- 3% Not Sure
Georgia will hold an election for Governor, United States Senate, and other contests this November. Not everyone makes the time to vote in every election. Which best describes you? Are you ... certain to vote? Will you probably vote? Are the chances you will vote about 50/50? Or will you probably not vote?
- 64% Certain
- 16% Probable
- 13% 50/50 Chance
- 4% Probably Will Not
- 3% Not Sure
If the November election for United States Senator from Georgia were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for?
- 39% Herschel Walker (R)
- 48% Raphael Warnock (D)
- 5% Other Candidate
- 8% Undecided
Georgia Secretary of State poll | Brad Raffensperger vs. Bee Nguyen
If the November election for Georgia Secretary of State were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for?
- 40% Brad Raffensperger (R)
- 33% Bee Nguyen (D)
- 7% Other Candidate
- 20% Undecided
Georgia Attorney General poll | Chris Carr vs. Jen Jordan
If the November election for Georgia Attorney General were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for?
- 38% Chris Carr (R)
- 34% Jen Jordan (D)
- 4% Other Candidate
- 24% Undecided
Other poll questions
- 15% Mail-in Or Absentee Ballot
- 42% Early In-person Voting
- 40% In-person On Election Day
- 3% Not Sure
- 3% Affordable Housing
- 7% Health Care
- 6% Immigration
- 18% Economy
- 24% High Cost Of Living / Inflation
- 8% Gasoline Prices
- 2% Voter Suppression
- 3% Racial Injustice
- 4% Crime
- 11% Abortion
- 6% Guns
- 4% The Supreme Court
- 2% Education
- 1% Other
- 2% Not Sure
Thinking about all the contests on the ballot this fall, both local and statewide, will candidates' plans to address crime be a major factor in your vote? A minor factor? Or not a factor?
- 66% A Major Factor In Your Vote
- 24% A Minor Factor In Your Vote
- 4% Not a Factor In Your Vote
- 6% Not Sure
And will candidates' statements about the Coronavirus be a major factor in your vote? A minor factor? Or not a factor?
- 37% A Major Factor In Your Vote
- 34% A Minor Factor In Your Vote
- 23% Not a Factor In Your Vote
- 6% Not Sure