Does LeBron James really want to buy the WNBA's Atlanta Dream?

He made the comment in a Tweet early Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — With all eyes on Georgia overnight as the US Senate runoff results began to trickle in an NBA legend took to Twitter to express interest in buying Atlanta's WNBA team.

"Think I'm gone put together an ownership group for The Dream. Who's in? #BlackVotesMatter," Lakers star LeBron James Tweeted.

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

It came as a photograph recirculated of the Atlanta Dream players wearing t-shirts that read "Vote Warnock."

The move was in response to then Sen. Kelly Loeffler's opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Loeffler is a co-owner of the WNBA franchise.

She has characterized Black Lives Matter as a political organization, rather than a protest movement, and said previously that she opposes it "due to its radical ideas and Marxist foundations, which include defunding the police and eroding the nuclear family."

Rev. Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in the Georgia US Senate race early Wednesday morning by the Associated Press. He becomes the first Black person to represent Georgia in the Senate.