Georgia U.S. Senate runoff | When do the polls close

As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, they are allowed to cast a ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — More than 1 million voters have already cast their ballots for the 2022 runoff election in Georgia and the rest will have to line up on Election Day, Dec. 6; here's the latest you can show up to the polls.

Polling Hours

Polls opened across the state at 7 a.m., and they will stay open until 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line before the 7 p.m. deadline will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The following locations have extended voting times so far:

Gwinnett County

7:08 p.m. | Evangel Community Church

Fulton County

7:20 p.m. | Scott Elementary School

Voting times - Fulton County and DeKalb County

Fulton County and DeKalb County have updated their voting wait times page from the November election. The counties provide voting locations, how long the wait is, and the last time it was updated. The website also can help voters to find their assigned polling place.

More on the runoff

The hugely consequential race pits Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The outcome won't decide the balance of power in the Senate, as Georgia's runoffs in 2021 did, but it will have a deeply influential impact on the political makeup of the upper chamber of Congress and what kind of power Democrats could - or could not - wield with control of it.

More than 1.8 million Georgians have already cast their ballot in the early voting period, and if the overall turnout resembles that of the 2021 runoffs, we could be in line for something in the range of 2 million more voters casting their vote Tuesday.