Special elections set for Georgia House seat, prosecutor

ATLANTA — Special elections have been set to fill a vacant Georgia House seat and a vacant district attorney’s post.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday a special Democratic primary for House District 90, which includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties. Democratic state Rep. Pam Stephenson resigned in September.

Also announced was a special election for voters in Fayette, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties to choose a new chief prosecutor. Former District Attorney Ben Coker was appointed a superior court judge by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Both elections will be held Feb. 9, with runoffs held March 9 if needed.