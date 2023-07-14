Former Atlanta mayor 'honored' to receive appointment to new White House job

On Friday, Keisha Lance Bottoms Bottoms took to social media to announce she will serve on President Joe Biden's Export Council.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Atlanta's former mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, is being appointed to a new role within the White House.

On Friday, Bottoms took to social media to announce she will serve on President Joe Biden's Export Council. Bottoms added she is "honored" to take on the new position.

In a news release, the White House released a list of names the president intends to appoint to serve on different boards and commissions.

The President's Export Council "serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade," according to the International Trade Administration's website. The council advises the president on government policies and programs that impact the U.S. trade performance. Additionally, the council promotes export expansion and is part of a forum to discuss trade-related issues within the business, industrial, agricultural, labor, and government sectors.

Bottoms previously served the Biden Administration in the Office of Public Engagement before she left the position in February. She started the job as the senior aide to the president in June 2022.