Trump documentarian reportedly subpoenaed in Fulton County probe

The filmmaker, Alex Holder, has previously testified in private for the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A documentarian who was doing filming for former President Donald Trump during the 2020 election has reportedly been subpoenaed to testify for Fulton County DA Fani Willis' special grand jury examining Trump's efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

The filmmaker, Alex Holder, has previously testified in private for the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee.

CNN's Jim Acosta reported Tuesday that Holder had been contacted "about his potential cooperation" in the Fulton County probe by the DA's Office. Acosta later reported a source said Holder planned to "comply with any subpoena and requests to cooperate."

News: Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has been contacted by the Fulton Co. District Attorney’s office about his potential cooperation with the grand jury investigating the former president’s pressure on Georgia officials to overturn that state’s election results. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 28, 2022

The filmmaker is the latest of several high-profile subpoenas in the Fulton County probe, among them Gov. Brian Kemp and Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is also among those who have already testified before the special grand jury. The Fulton County special grand jury began hearing testimony this month, with Raffensperger spending six hours at the courthouse on the day of his testimony.

According to CNN, Holder could offer testimony on comments Trump allegedly made about Kemp and Raffensperger when they wouldn't take steps to overturn Georgia's results in favor of President Joe Biden.

Holder spoke to CNN over the weekend and said Trump called the Republican officials "stupid people."

"He goes, 'the reason why it's not happening is because the officials in Georgia were not brave enough to listen to him,'" Holder told CNN. "He said, 'they're stupid people.'"

The New York Times previously reported he had about 11 hours of video with Trump family members discussing the election that the Jan. 6 Committee subpoenaed.