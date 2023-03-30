Georgia legislature approves $32.4 billion budget. Here's a breakdown

The budget includes raises for law enforcement and state employees and fully funds the HOPE scholarships

ATLANTA — The Georgia General Assembly passed a $32.4 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year that gives $4,000-$6,000 raises to law enforcement officers while teachers and other state employees get a $2,000 boost.

Late Wednesday night, the House passed the state budget with a vote of 170-3.

The $32.4 billion spending plan, which covers the fiscal year starting July 1, is a comprise between the two bodies after Senators proposed more than $100 million in cuts to higher education.

The approved budget cut $66 million from Gov. Brian Kemp's proposal for the University System of Georgia’s teaching budget. Georgia Public Broadcast will see its budget by roughly $1.4 million — which isn't as severe as the $3.7 million originally proposed by Senate Republicans.

The $66 million cut is more than half of what lawmakers gave Augusta University for a new electronic records system at the Medical College of Georgia. The two items seem to be related.

WellStar is negotiating a possible takeover of Augusta University Health System. Lawmakers previously told 11Alive they questioned where the money for the record system is going, and WellStar has drawn the ire of Republican senators for opposing efforts to relax regulations on building new hospitals.

The state university system has $504 million in carry-forward funds from the last fiscal year that it can use to offset the cuts, Sen. Blake Tillery said.

Under the budget, more than 4,900 law enforcement officers across 12 state agencies will receive $4,000 raises. Front-line officers in certain departments will get $6,000. More than $23.5 million is set aside in the budget for those raises, according to the House Budget and Research Office.

Tillery told 11Alive the raises were needed to keep experience officers who were nearing and contemplating retirement.

"There's a learning curve with new troopers," he said. "So, (they) get a boost. It doesn't quite make them level with the states around us."

The budget also gives an additional $50.2 million in lottery funds, funding the HOPE scholarship at 100% of tuition — fulfilling Kemp's wishes.