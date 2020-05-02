ATLANTA — The Georgia State Senate approved a bill on Tuesday which would keep regulation of electric scooters in the hands of local governments.

Senate Bill 159 was passed by a 47-0 vote, sending it to the Georgia House for its consideration.

E-scooters have already been approved for use in Atlanta, Brookhaven and Decatur, along with the campus of Georgia Southern University.

Twelve other Georgia cities have either banned or placed temporary moratoriums on e-scooters, including several Atlanta suburbs.

A nighttime ban was put into effect in Atlanta in August after deadly incidents involving scooter riders. City leaders have also been looking into ways to help keep riders safe.

