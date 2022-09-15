Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall

In this story, we break down two claims made by Governor Brian Kemp, in which he focuses on gun ownership and unemployment.

ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?

THE QUESTION

Governor Kemp claimed, "The largest group of people buying legal firearms in our country right now is African Americans and women. You know why? They’re scared.”

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

We can verify that his claim is accurate.

WHAT WE FOUND

“Oh, it's very true," said Chris Rich. "Based on even statistics that came out in 2020 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, back then they saw an increase of 58% from the black community and buying guns. I think the 58% comprise of low-income areas and they are the ones that are usually more vulnerable around crime.”

Rich said that while those are national statistics, it’s a similar trend in Atlanta.

"APD resources have been dwindling for last couple of years now. People in the black community realize that we have to also protect ourselves," he added.

Rich predicts that women and Black people will continue purchasing firearms at greater rates.

THE QUESTION

Governor Kemp claimed, "We have seen the most incredible economy I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. We’ve had two record years in a row. There's the lowest unemployment rate in the history of our state. Most people ever working in the history of this state."

THE SOURCES

The Georgia Department of Labor

THE ANSWER

While we can Verify that Georgia saw its lowest unemployment rate, it is unclear what he means by having two record years in a row.

WHAT WE FOUND

For several months, the Georgia Department of Labor has announced record numbers.

According to a press release from GDOL released in September, the state’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% in August. That was lower than the national average of 3.7%.

The number of jobs also rose to an all-time high that month, increasing by almost 16,000 from July. However, it is unclear what he means by hitting "two record years in a row."