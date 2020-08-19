Gov. Kemp to provide 'important update' on Georgia human trafficking efforts

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp says he will present an "important update" on Wednesday regarding the state's human trafficking efforts.

According to a release, he will be joined by officials that include his wife Marty Kemp, the Georgia first lady who has been actively involved in the state's trafficking initiatives with the GRACE Commission, GBI Director Vic Reynolds, state Attorney General Chris Carr and Jay Neal, the executive director of the state's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.