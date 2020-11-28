Head of Republican National Committee holding event in metro Atlanta Saturday

Ronna McDaniel will be at the Cobb County Republican Party Headquarters for a meet and greet.

McDaniel will be at the Cobb County Republican Party Headquarters in Marietta for a meet and greet. The event is expected to begin around 9:50 a.m.

Her visit comes just days after President Donald Trump announced that he plans on visiting Georgia to rally for the U.S. Senate candidates headed to runoff races in January.

On Thanksgiving, Trump took questions from reporters, unleashing another round of complaints about the vote and theatrical warnings that “a lot of things” would happen before the Electoral College meets Dec. 14 that could possibly change results. However, nothing stands in the way of Biden taking office Jan. 20 with a clear margin of electoral votes.

Trump said he would come to Georgia to rally supporters before the two Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate. The White House said that rally is expected Dec. 5.

The runoff races are set for Jan. 5. Republican Sen. David Perdue is taking on his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, while Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler hopes to defeat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

And as the head of the RNC visits the Peach state, Democratic Senate candidates will be making public appearances of their own.

Ossoff is set to visit local businesses for Small Business Saturday. He plans to stop by the restaurant Slutty Vegan, Westview Corner Grocery, and Iwi Fresh.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting an "Extended Thanksgiving Weekend" where the most vulnerable members of the community can receive free Covid-19 tests, flu shots, and more. Warnock, who is the pastor of the church, is expected to attend.