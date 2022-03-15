Georgia voting bill passes House, moving on to the Senate

The Republican backed bill would enable public ballot inspections and restrict nonprofit funding as well.

ATLANTA — Tuesday marked Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required by a deadline to pass and move on to the next chamber. Among those bills to cross the assembly, House Bill 1464--a piece of legislation introduced by Republicans-- passed on to the Senate.

House Bill 1464 would allow for the inspection of paper ballots after an election, permit only the State Election Board to accept private donations for election administration and allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine claims of election fraud. It passed with 98-73 votes.