Voters in Georgia take advantage of Mother's Day lull

The holiday gave Fulton County residents the chance to vote without an extended wait.

ATLANTA — A week after early voting in Georgia kicked off with record participation, voters in Fulton County continued to turn out.

One of those people was Patrice Pascal, who arrived at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center in the afternoon to cast her ballot. A regular early voter, Pascal said she wanted to make sure she and her mother's vote were counted.

"It's best to do it early. There are no lines there today," Pascal said. "You want to always have that peace of mind and not be rushed."

Election workers on-site said the day started off slow. More people began to arrive later in the afternoon.

One of those people was Cleveland Victor. He said he always tries to vote early when his work schedule allows. He also said he wants to stay engaged, considering how much attention Georgia elections get.

After leaving his polling place, Victor said he noticed a few differences, but the process was still an easy one.

"We did more writing this time than we did last year," he said.