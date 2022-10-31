Warnock makes final push for people to vote early ahead of Election Day

While knocking on doors, Warnock heard about concerns from voters

DECATUR, Ga. — With nine days to go before the general election, Warnock made multiple stops to talk to voters as part of an effort to encourage people to vote early.

Sunday was the last weekend day for early voting in the state of Georgia. Warnock told 11Alive's Karys Belger he was encouraged because many of the people he encountered voted early or have a plan to do so before Nov. 8.

"I'm very much encouraged because the people I'm running into have already voted. If they haven't voted, they have a voting plan, and so I want everybody to vote this week...we want people to vote on election day but if you can go before then, you should," he said.

Warnock visited multiple homes and took time to listen and take pictures and shake hands with people he met. The topic of healthcare came up after he met two people who admitted they could not afford healthcare despite both being able to work.

"They work every day. They don't have health care. They're not poor enough for Medicaid. They can't really afford private health insurance," Warnock explained. "Cara said that she drives to work every day, hoping she doesn't get into a car accident or something that would require medical treatment because she doesn't have health care."

Warnock went on to reference his debate with Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker when discussing the issue of healthcare for Georgians.

"When I raised this issue the other night, my opponent said that if you are able-bodied and you work, you have health care. Well, he obviously doesn't know the folks I was just talking to," he told 11Alive.

In the weeks leading up to the weekend, Warnock has repeatedly said that getting people out to vote and listening to their concerns has been his primary focus, even when asked about polls that showed him similarly positioned with his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.

11Alive reached out to the Herschel Walker campaign for comment and received the following response: