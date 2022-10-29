Georgia midterm election | Last weekend to vote early in-person

The early in-person voting deadline is soon approaching, as the Nov. 4 cutoff date is now just under a week away.

ATLANTA — With Georgians continuing to turn out to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period for the highly-anticipated midterm election, this will be the last weekend for those who haven't yet early voted to do so.

The early in-person deadline is soon approaching, as the Nov. 4 cutoff date is now just under a week away. Voters who want to cast their ballots early, but haven't already, should make plans to visit their early voting location or else will have to wait to vote until Election Day on Nov. 8.

Georgia surpassed 1 million votes cast in the early voting period on Tuesday, state officials said. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the crossing of the threshold in a press conference.

Raffensperger also reported that long lines have been rare and few voting issues have been reported. Early voters gave an array of reasons for heading to the polls ahead of Election Day. Some said they intend to keep doing so in the future.

Voters who want to check line wait times in their county and even when the best times to vote at each personal early voting location can do so by clicking here.

Georgia voters will soon decide key statewide races -- including if incumbent Republican Brian Kemp will remain governor as he battles once again against Democrat Stacey Abrams for the seat. Libertarian Shane Hazel has also thrown his name in the hat.

Another notable contest on the ballot includes Georgia's U.S. Senate race. Football legend Herschel Walker won the GOP nomination. He will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock for a seat that has the potential to tilt the balance in Congress, setting up a high-stakes general election for the state and the country.

