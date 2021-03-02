Bill would track Georgia rape kits

Sponsor: Would result in more sexual assault prosecutions

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would create an online registry that backers hope would help solve more sexual assault cases.

Its sponsor thinks it would make Georgia the gold standard nationwide for managing sexual assault cases.

When a person is sexually assaulted – the physical evidence is gathered from the victim and kept in what’s often called a rape kit. Five years ago, the Georgia General Assembly passed a law requiring rape kits to get DNA analyzed within 30 days – addressing a stunning backlog of untested evidence.

Yet the backlog was a huge challenge. Two years ago, there were still nearly 2400 untested rape kits in Georgia – with the GBI getting 250 new cases each month.

The bill that would create a statewide rape kit tracking system – which would update the location and status of each rape kit on a website accessible to sexual assault victims. And it would require yearly status reports to state agencies.

HB255 is called "the sexual assault reform act of 2021."

State Rep. Scott Holcomb (D-Atlanta), the bill's sponsor, says it would let victims and their advocates hold law enforcement agencies accountable for sexual assault cases that have often lingered way too long.

"By having a tracking system that will follow the evidence from the hospital all the way to the courtroom, we’ll know exactly where it is each step of the way," Holcomb told 11Alive News. "And we’ll also know the results of testing and if it’s matching any perpetrators, so we can bring prosecutions."