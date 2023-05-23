Delta flight from Atlanta to Florida lands safely after possible lightning strike

There were no injuries to passengers or crew in the incident.

ATLANTA — A flight from Atlanta to Florida landed safely Monday afternoon, officials with Delta said, after it was potentially struck by lightning.

A company statement said that Delta flight 2990 from Atlanta to Jacksonville "landed safely after indication of a potential lightning strike on arrival into JAX."

"Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation following standard procedures," the statement added.

There were no injuries to passengers or crew in the incident. Public flight records indicate the flight arrived on time at 1 p.m. in Jacksonville.

After landing, the aircraft taxied and customers deplaned without incident, and its return trip to Atlanta was later flown with a different aircraft.