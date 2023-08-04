Georgia attorney accused of kicking in Nancy Pelosi's office door on Jan. 6 sentenced

William McCall Calhoun, Jr., is from Americus, Georgia and allegedly bragged about being "among the first" people who stormed the Capitol.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMERICUS, Ga. — A Georgia attorney has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Sixty-year-old William McCall Calhoun, Jr., is from Americus, Georgia, and allegedly bragged about being "among the first" people who stormed the Capitol and kicked in Rep. Nancy Pelosi's door.

He's accused of obstructing an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, among other charges, according to the Department of Justice. Calhoun rejected a plea deal in 2022.

In a bench trial, a judge also ordered Calhoun to serve 24 months of supervised release and pay restitution of $2,000.

According to prosecutors, tips about Calhoun were being reported about his involvement in the Capitol insurrection since Jan. 6, 2021. The practicing criminal defense attorney posted about his involvement in the Capitol breach on several social media platforms. Before the insurrection, he also posted about the certification of the electoral college vote and the importance of being physically present in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

Additionally, government evidence revealed that he attended the "Stop the Steal" rally in D.C. on Jan. 6 and then made his way to the Capitol building.

"Calhoun walked up the West side of the Capitol grounds, continuing even as smoke rose from the crowd and people were affected by tear gas," a DOJ news release reads. "As he approached the Senate Wing Door, Calhoun stated, 'This is it. We're storming the Capitol.'"

Video shows Calhoun was among other rioters who pounded on doors and walls as they passed by members’ offices. Calhoun stated in the video that they were “looking for people," according to the DOJ release. Calhoun even made it to the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Office.

His Facebook posts provided further evidence against him, prosecutors said.

Later on Jan. 6, one post read:

"Today the American People proved we have the power. We physically took control of the Capitol building in a hand to hand hostile takeover. We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government – we shut down their stolen election shenanigans . . .”