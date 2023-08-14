Georgia election indictment | How to find it

We're now awaiting a press conference that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is due to hold once the indictments have been entered into the system.

The grand jury in Fulton County examining whether to charge former President Donald Trump and his allies over efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia have returned indictments, we now know.

What we don't yet know, as of shortly after 10 p.m., is anything else about those indictments - how many there exactly are related to the Trump case, what they charge, or who they charge.

We're now awaiting a press conference that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is due to hold once the indictments have been entered into the Fulton County Courts system.

In the meantime, many people are trying to search them out on their own - and get a full read of them once they are in fact entered into the system. Here's how you can do that:

How to find indictments in Fulton County, Georgia

It's actually fairly simple.

You can find the Fulton County Superior and Magistrate Clerk's website here.

You can click for eServices here.

Then you can click for State, Magistrate and Superior Court records here.

Once there, you will need a log-in. If you don't have one, you can sign up for one.

At that point it's as simple as clicking "Smart Search" to go through and begin searching Donald Trump's name periodically until the case is uploaded.

(Note that he has preexisting cases in the Fulton County system - you'll be able to tell them apart by the dates. The two earlier records are tied to his 2020 election lawsuit - 12/04/2020 - and his attempt to disqualify DA Willis in the current case - 07/14/2023.)

Once the case is uploaded, you'll be able to click through for further details including the charges and court events/hearings.

Keep in mind if you want to view any full documents associated with the case - including the indictment - you'll need to pay 50 cents per page for the document.