State senator Shawn Still not suspended following indictment in 2020 Georgia election case

Still was one of Donald Trump's 18 codefendants

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Republican state Senator Shawn Still will remain in office after a three-person review panel found he shouldn't be suspended following his indictment in the 2020 Georgia election case.

"The Still review commission did not recommend suspension, ending the inquiry," spokesperson Garrison Douglas said in a statement Friday.

Under Georgia law, Kemp was required to wait 14 days after receiving a copy of the indictment before he appointed a commission to determine if Still should be suspended. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a member of the state house, and a state senator were required to serve on the panel.

Kemp named Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch and House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration to the panel. The three Republicans were required to determine if the indictment "relates to and adversely affects the administration of the office of the indicted public official and that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected," state law reads.

Still was one of the 19 people indicted in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' 2020 election investigation. He faces seven charges, including violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act and forgery in the first degree. He was one of 16 Trump supporters who signed Electoral College documents falsely claiming that Trump won the election. Still served as secretary of the Trump elector group.

Still's state Senate term began in 2023. He represents the 48th district, which includes portions of north Fulton, south Forsyth, and northwest Gwinnett.

He was recognized as the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Freshman Legislator of the Year in June. He owns Georgia-based Olympic Pool Plastering and Endless River Adventures, a North Carolina water rafting excursion company, according to financial disclosures and his campaign website.