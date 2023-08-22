State lawmaker calls for new commission to investigate Fulton County election indictments

State Sen. Clint Dixon announced his intentions to file a complaint against D.A. Fani Willis. Dekalb County D.A. Sherry Boston called the move 'a dangerous journey.'

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, another Georgia Republican called for an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following the recent election indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.

State Sen. Clint Dixon (R-Buford) said he will be filing a formal complaint to the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PAQC). The eight-member commission, which was created this year in Senate Bill 92, is expected to meet for the first time this October.

"The oversight committee has the investigative power to look into rogue D.A.s like Fani Willis," he told 11Alive.

According to a release from the governor's office, the PAQC "has the authority to investigate alleged misconduct by district attorneys and solicitors-general and discipline, remove, or cause the involuntary retirement of those who meet the conditions for removal."

But current DeKalb County D.A. Sherry Boston said she's concerned about what that could look like.

"D.A. Fani Willis is doing the job that she was elected to do by the citizens of Fulton County, which is to prosecute all crimes that happen in her community, regardless of who commits those crimes," Boston told 11Alive in an interview Tuesday. "To drag D.A.s in front of a commission around decisions that they have been given constitutional right to make, we are embarking on a very dangerous journey."

Boston and at least three other top prosecutors filed a lawsuit in early August in an attempt to stop the PAQC.

"We make decisions that are unpopular every day," she said. "The concerns that I voiced very stringently at the legislature before it was even passed, we are seeing play out firsthand."

She said it's important to note that the only people who have seen the full evidence in the indictment are D.A. Willis and the grand jury members.