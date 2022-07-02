4 victims in deadly high-speed crash on I-75 identified

The Monroe County coroner says the four were all from the Griffin area.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Four people were killed on I-75 when the car they were in crashed and caught on fire after a Monroe County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull them over for speeding on Sunday.

Monroe County coroner Joey Proctor said the four people all came from the Griffin area and he identified them as: Tyron Barrett, 17; Jarvis Redding, 18; Oman Ellis, 21; and G’Nai Foster, 22.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the deputy clocked a Dodge Charger at around 102 miles per hour near the High Falls Road exit just outside of Macon. The driver sped up to around 170 miles per hour, the sheriff's office said, and the crash was discovered a short time later in the wood line.

Deputies attempted to rescue the victims and successfully pulled two people from the car. Due to the conditions, they were unable to rescue the other four people.