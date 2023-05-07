One year since Georgia Guidestones explosion | What's left of the landmark

The site remains a tourist attraction as conspiracies continue about the monument and its destruction.

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — It's been one year since a Georgia landmark was suspiciously shattered. However, fragments of the Elbert County attraction still exist as proof of the state's controversial megalith even though the structure may never stand again.

Dubbed "America's Stonehenge," Georgia's Guidestones were destroyed during the pre-dawn hours on July 6, 2022. Investigators to this day do not know who detonated the explosive that sent the 19-foot pillars crumbling down. Elbert County's district attorney said they would prosecute whoever targeted the granite stone structure, calling its destruction "domestic terrorism." The accused could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the district attorney.

Last August, the Elbert County Commission voted to donate the remaining fragments of the Guidestones to the Elberton Granite Association, which runs a granite museum. At the time, County Administrator Phil Pitts said it is "possible those fragments might be added to the existing items" at the museum.

11Alive has reached out to the association to see what its plans are for the fragments.

The Georgia Guidestones hold historic significance in the Peach State. The granite edifice was inscribed with 10 guiding principles in different languages from around the world, towering over the South Caroline state line.

A bomb shattered one of the four slabs of granite last year and officials decided as a safety precaution to bring the other three down. The motive behind the explosion remains a mystery. To this day, investigators have not named a suspect. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it continues to follow leads and is currently collecting tips.

Elbert County commissioners said it won't rebuild the Guidestones -- but that doesn't mean no one else can. A sentiment the property's owner, Wayne Mullinex shares.

However, they likely won't be erected where they once stood.

Mullinex explained he actually dug the foundation and erected the nationally recognized relic on his property.

"I put them up, but it wasn't my idea," he said.

The stones themselves were a mystery, paid for by an unknown person who called themselves R.C. Christian back in 1979.

A quarter of a million pounds and built to withstand an earthquake, they stood for 42 years. Its guiding principles for society and the massive structure itself drawing crowds and controversy for decades.

“Population shouldn’t be over 100,000, it was things like that on it," explained Mullinex. He said not everyone agreed with the guiding principles listed on the granite slabs -- others drew their own interpretations from the inscriptions and the monument.

"One night, got a call they’re gonna sacrifice one of my cows up here," Mullinex said. "Some guy sent his picture, and told me to meet him at 12 o’clock at night, the worlds fixin' to come to an end."

Though there's no longer a site to see, tourists still visit the Guidestones grounds.

“You will see people out here with a little shovel and paper bag and they’re picking up some of the grit out here,” said Mullinex.

The landowner has expressed that he's sad the stones have been replaced by gravel and weeds, he himself has no plans to ever bring them back.

As conspiracies swirl around what exactly brought the Georgia Guidestones down -- from lightning strikes to spontaneous combustion -- Mullinex said he hopes a true answer will arise from the monument's rubble.