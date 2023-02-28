Verify | Are Ukrainians living in the U.S. receiving Social Security benefits?

Thousands of Ukrainians have found temporary shelter in the United States

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The war in Ukraine is now a year old and some Americans want to know if the United States is providing benefits like Social Security to the thousands of Ukrainians who are now residing here.

President Joe Biden is committed to welcoming 100,000 Ukrainians who fled their war torn nation to find a temporary home in the United States. There are viral videos claiming that President Biden has made it legal for Ukrainian immigrants to get SSI checks.

Our Sources

The Answer

Yes, some Ukrainians who have arrived in the U.S. since Russia’s invasion of their country may apply and could qualify for benefits like supplemental Social Security for a limited amount of time.

What we found

According to Kuck, there are three ways Ukrainians can legally seek refuge here.

One is through the Uniting for Ukraine Program.

Those who qualify can stay in the U.S. for up to two years as Humanitarian Parolees—and receive some benefits.

“They’re eligible for food stamps, they’re eligible for Supplemental Security SSI, they’re eligible for insurance, Medicare,” said Kuck.

The Social Security Administration also says that certain Ukrainians in the U.S. may be eligible for SSI benefits.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement confirms Humanitarian Parolees may also be eligible for assistance through existing programs like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, healthcare through Medicaid, and food through the SNAP program.

“They’re not lifetime on the taxpayer dole,” said Kruk. “This is basically helping refugees who couldn’t help themselves. They’re making sure their kids don’t starve to death.”