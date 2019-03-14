ATLANTA — Registration for the highly-anticipated 50th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race begins Friday, March 15.

There are only 60,000 entries available for the world's largest 10K, which happens July 4.

Members of the Atlanta Track Club who activated their memberships by February 1 automatically receive guaranteed entry, according to Jay Holder, media contact for the event.

The remaining entries will be filled through a lottery or by those who purchase charity entries benefiting Kilometer Kids, Atlanta Track Club’s free youth running initiative. Member and lottery registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on March 31. Charity registrations remain available until June 15 or until they sell out.

According to the official press release, "Regardless of the day or time of registration, all individuals who enter the lottery during the registration period will have an equal chance of being selected for the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race. Entrants will be randomly selected after the lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 31."

People selected will be notified by Tuesday, April 2 and there is no charge to enter the lottery. There is a charge once the entry is accepted.

“Potential participants from across the country and around the globe are excited about the 50th Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s executive director and Race Director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. “This race has been producing unforgettable moments since the original 110 runners stood on the first start line in 1970. This year, we look forward to making memories that will last a lifetime as we plan what will certainly be an epic celebration here in Running City USA."

The club had "record membership numbers" this year.

2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race t-shirt designs Designer/Curator: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Name of Design: One Atlanta Non-profit of Choice: Families First “The rich history of the AJC Peachtree Road Race extends far beyond the start and finish lines,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who runs the Peachtree every year. “It is my hope that our t-shirt design will celebrate the diversity of all Atlantans and mirror our goal of creating an inclusive and welcoming One Atlanta.” Designer/Curator: Emily Giffin Name of Design: Lucky Bib Non-profit of Choice: City of Refuge Emily worked with her three children (Edward 15, George 15, and Harriet 11) - all runners – to come up with the concept for this design. “Like all families, mine enjoys many special traditions on the holidays,” said Giffin. “But our favorite, by far, is running the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July in Atlanta, the best running community in the world!" As an author by trade, she brought in a past champion to bring the design to life. Tina Tait, an Atlanta-based graphic designer who won the AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest in 2015, did the artwork on this entry. Just like the Peachtree, Tina is also turning 50 this year. Held annually on July 4 in Atlanta, Georgia, The AJC Peachtree Road Race is the largest running event in the United States and the largest 10K in the world. Registration is available March 15-31 with members of Atlanta Track Club receiving a guaranteed spot. All others will be entered into a lottery. More details can be found at atlantatrackclub.org. Designer/Curator: Atlanta Braves Name of the Design: 50 and Still Feelin’ Peachy. Non-profit of Choice: Atlanta Braves Youth Baseball “It’s a huge honor if this is the design that's chosen,” said Insung Kim, Creative Director for the Atlanta Braves. “50 years is a long time and I think it's a great, significant marker for any event or any organization. The Braves are happy to be a part of it especially since you've got an Atlanta icon with the AJC Peachtree Road Race and the Braves as another Atlanta icon.” The Braves are at home at SunTrust Park on the evening of July 4, facing the Philadelphia Phillies. They hope you’ll be in the stands wearing the shirt they designed. Designer/Curator: Jeff Galloway Name of Design: These Runners Made Peachtree The World’s Foremost 10K ...and inspired millions to join them Non-profit of Choice: Piedmont Park Conservancy and Back on My Feet The first winner of the Peachtree is also credited with putting the race on the national and international stage by inviting and encouraging his elite running friends to come compete in Atlanta. He pays homage to that part of the race with this design. Galloway worked with longtime local illustrator Walter Cumming to bring his vision to life. "I know that I won’t win ‘The Peachtree’ again," said Galloway. "But it would be a highlight of my life to see 60,000 runners wearing the shirt design that portrays how the AJC Peachtree Road Race has inspired Atlanta and the world." Designer/Curator: Harry the Hawk Name of Design: Celebrating Every Step Non-profit of Choice: Atlanta Hawks Foundation “Being born and raised in the city of Atlanta, and being a huge fan of the Atlanta Track Club ever since I was a baby bird, it would be a huge honor for my design to be chosen to represent our city, my organization, and Atlanta Track Club,” said Harry the Hawk in a written statement (because he doesn’t talk). “The AJC Peachtree Road Race is such a great 'True to Atlanta' tradition, and I am excited about taking part in this summer's race. Everyone knows I can dance and I can dunk, and now, they'll know that I can draw. This design is inspired by the very first Peachtree Road Race and celebrates the proud, final step of crossing the finish line.”

Entry into the 10K event is $38 for Atlanta Track Club members who receive guaranteed entry and $42 for those accepted via the lottery, plus applicable online processing fees. Charity entries are $200 and include guaranteed entry into the event, a commemorative medal, a limited edition performance shirt, a MARTA Breeze card for race day, a 10K training plan and entry into the post-race party at Park Tavern.

Registration closes March 31st at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to register.

