The 2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race t-shirt is revealed!

ATLANTA — It’s an annual tradition, this time with a twist.

And for the 52nd version of the largest 10K in the country, the Atlanta Track Club is offering a special treat: the early release of this year’s race t-shirt!

A nearly two-minute video released on Wednesday shows Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, popular competitors from AJC Peachtree Road Races past, and some familiar faces from 11Alive, checking out the design.

This year, competitors will receive their t-shirts ahead of time. The Track Club hopes to avoid congestion at the finish line out of respect for COVID-19 concerns, and will not be handing out shirts at the end.

11Alive will broadcast the July 4 race in its entirety. Stay tuned for more details.