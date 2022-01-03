AJC Peachtree Road Race registration opens March 15

Runners and walkers from metro Atlanta can register for the race on Tuesday, March 15.

ATLANTA — Organizers say the excitement is swirling around this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race and runners can begin registering for the July 4th tradition on Tuesday.

Atlanta's biggest tradition is just five months away and race organizers Atlanta Track Club, expect to have more than 55,000 runners and walkers registered. Demand for spots is expected to be extremely high, they say, after recent COVID restrictions are reduced.

“The excitement around this year’s Peachtree is reminiscent of the big celebration we had for the race’s 50th Running in 2019," Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club's CEO and the race director of the Peachtree, said. "There is only one Peachtree and while we have maintained the tradition in creative ways over the past two COVID-19 impacted years, we couldn't be happier about its return to its traditional day and traditional size."

The Club’s 25,000 members will receive guaranteed entry into the 10k if they register before or during their registration for the race.

Non-members have the opportunity to be selected for the race by entering a lottery at no charge.

All lottery entries will receive an email by April 2 notifying them if they were selected for the race. Selections from the lottery will be made when registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 31.

Those taking part in the race will have the option to participate in person or with registration guaranteed virtually.

Eligible non-profit organizations in Georgia can raise awareness and funds in support of their charitable causes by participating in the race. Atlanta Track Club's own, Kilometer Kids, their free youth running initiative will run for their cause. To see a full list of those organizations taking part in the 10k click here.

Get more information on how to register on the Atlanta Track Club's website.