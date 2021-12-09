AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest opens

The Atlanta Track Club is calling on all graphic designers.

ATLANTA — Graphic designers, take to your stations. The t-shirt design contest for the AJC Peachtree Road Race has begun, and a $1,000 prize is on the line.

The Atlanta Track Club began accepting submissions for the t-shirt contest on Thursday, Dec. 9. As tradition, the winning design will not be revealed until the first of the anticipated 60,000 runners crosses the finish line on July 4, 2022.

“This shirt is a badge of honor for so many runners and walkers,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said in a press release. “The contest and the suspense over which design will win is a big part of what makes the Peachtree the Peachtree.”

The theme of the this year's race is “There is Only One Peachtree," as the 10k race has moved back to being a one-day event after previously being hosted over two days due to the pandemic.

The submissions will be whittled down to five choices by a panel of judges, featuring members of the Atlanta Track Club, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta running community. After that, the public will vote throughout the month of March in 2022 to decide the winning design.

The public vote will take place through an online poll at ajc.com/Peachtree. The winner will be given a $1,000 prize, as well as see their design represented by thousands of runners at the race's climax.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race will be held July 4, 2022. The 10k will begin at Lenox Square and finish in Piedmont Park. Atlanta Track Club guaranteed registration begins March 15, 2022.