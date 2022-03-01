2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest finalists revealed, voting begins

You can vote for your favorite design starting today!

ATLANTA — Voting for the winning design in the AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt Contest is underway! The contest finalists have officially been revealed.

On Tuesday morning, the Atlanta Track Club shared the top designs from local graphic designers who are vying for the chance to have their creation featured on the AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.

"There is only one Peachtree," said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree Road Race and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. "And there is only one shirt. Nothing matches what this race means to the city of Atlanta, and I look forward to seeing which of these great designs gets runners and walkers most excited for the Fourth of July."

People can vote on their favorite design online here.

This year, in efforts to be more sustainable, the club said they are partnering with Adidas to create a t-shirt with no virgin materials, meaning it'll be the first time they're using all recycled materials since the t-shirt tradition began in 1995.

The finalists for the contest were selected by judges representing Atlanta Track Club and title partner the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and come from all parts of the metro area: from Monroe to Cumming, to right here in Atlanta.

The track club usually chooses five artists as finalists, but two of artist Russ Vann's designs have been chosen for this year's roundup. Vann is a returning finalist. He was also previously a finalist in 2018 and 2021. There's also one other returning finalist, Shay Harbaugh, who won the contest in 2016.

According to the track club, the identity of the artists are not known to the judging panel during the selection process. Over 100 designs were submitted for this year's contest.

The winning designer will have their artwork worn proudly by all finishers, and will receive $1,000 from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Voting begins March 1 and will remain open until March 31. Keeping with tradition, the winning design won't be announced until the first finisher arrives in Piedmont Park on Independence Day race weekend.

Design Name: Burst of Energy

Artist: Shay Harbaugh

Hometown: Cumming, GA

Inspiration: "I've attended the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race as a spectator and the energy the runners bring and how the crowd amplifies that energy inspired my design. From the fun costumes worn by some runners to the roars and cheers of the spectators, the Peachtree is an exciting and exhilarating experience. With bright colors and fun, bold fonts - along with the ribbon and geometric shapes to add movement - this design captures the energy and excitement of race day."

Design Name: Sweet Americana

Artist: Tony Lombardo

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Johns Creek, GA transplant)

Inspiration: "My design was inspired by the return of in-person races. A lot of us have been cooped up for the past two years, and the AJC Peachtree Road Race is our coming out party. This event has always been an opportunity to build community and celebrate our unique city on our nation's birthday. This year, we will also be celebrating our return to normalcy. And we get to finish the day with a new shirt!"

Design Name: Peachtree Road Race 2022

Artist: Kara Moreno

Hometown: Monroe, GA

Inspiration: "Almost everything is named Peachtree. I wanted something different than having your average peach."

Design Name: Peachscape

Artist: Russ Vann

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Inspiration: "I wanted to focus this design on all the fun aspects that showcase the personality of the race. From the participants to the iconic peach in the Atlanta skyline, this 6.2 mile adventure is a beloved tradition for Atlanta."

Design Name: Peachtree Stars

Artist: Russ Vann

Hometown: Atlanta, GA