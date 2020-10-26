Voting closes Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.!

ATLANTA — Singers from across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to perform the national anthem for thousands of runners worldwide for this year's virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race on Thanksgiving Day.

Due to the pandemic, the AJC Peachtree Road Race has gone virtual in 2020. The winning performance will be featured in the official Atlanta Track Club AJC Peachtree Road Race race app for runners to watch before completing their virtual 10k.

Five finalists have been selected and we need your help to select a winner! Click the link below the performances to vote for your favorite.

Voting closes as 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 and a winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 2.

DONNA KENNEBREW

MIA RIO

EVONEE MITCHELL

LINDSEY SHERRILL