Make it rain! American Airlines Center roof springs leak before second half of Game 4 as storms roll through Downtown Dallas

It's the second time this season that a Dallas Mavericks game has been delayed by a leak spouting water onto the AAC court during a rainstorm.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks weren't the only ones making it rain on Tuesday night.

As storms moved through the Downtown Dallas area, water began to leak through the roof of the American Airlines Center right around the time the second half of Game 4 in the NBA's Western Conference Finals was set to start.

Gracious hosts that the Mavs are, the drops conveniently landed near the Golden State Warriors' bench.

Because of the safety hazard, the start of the second half of Game 4 was delayed as arena crews worked to stop the leak.

The game was delayed almost 20 minutes because of the leak.

We’ve got ourselves a leak again at the AAC… looks like the third quarter may get at least slightly delayed. pic.twitter.com/ukoVh03U0n — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 25, 2022

Alas, this is not the first time the American Airlines Center's roof has sprung a leak during a Mavericks home game -- this year, even!

On March 21, tip-off between the Mavs and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed 15 minutes because of a roof leak in the same spot by the visitors' bench.

Warriors-Mavs delayed due to a ceiling leak at American Airlines Center pic.twitter.com/gEePztjPIs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2022

Still, there's no raining on the Mavericks' Game 4 parade.