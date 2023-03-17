Twitter lights up as KSU is giving Xavier a run for its money | March Madness

GREENSBORO, Ga. — On Friday afternoon, the Kennesaw State University Owls took to the court against their opponent, Xavier College, in the first round of the 2023 March Madness tournament -- and it was clear that the metro Atlanta team didn't come to play.
The Owls punched their first-ever ticket to the tournament after winning their game against the Liberty Flames in the Atlantic Sun Conference Sunday afternoon, 67-66.
On Friday, KSU made its debut in the big dance as an underdog (ESPN reportedly gave the Owls a 10.3% chance to win ahead of Friday's tip off), but KSU eventually settled into a rhythm...
... and by roughly 10 minutes into the game, took the first lead of the game.
By the time halftime rolled around, KSU led by 7 points (43-36) ... and folks online took note.
Many others were wondering about the remainder of their brackets (several of which had already been busted with other first-round upsets). Will this game be a bracket buster too?
But KSU's coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, was not shocked by KSU's powerful first-half showing.
"I've been telling people to come up I-75 to Kennesaw, Georgia," he told media at the half. "Nothing but heart and toughness up that way."