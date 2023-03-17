Twitter lights up as KSU is giving Xavier a run for its money | March Madness

The Owls punched their first-ever ticket to the tournament after winning their game against the Liberty Flames in the Atlantic Sun Conference Sunday afternoon, 67-66

GREENSBORO, Ga. — On Friday afternoon, the Kennesaw State University Owls took to the court against their opponent, Xavier College, in the first round of the 2023 March Madness tournament -- and it was clear that the metro Atlanta team didn't come to play.

On Friday, KSU made its debut in the big dance as an underdog (ESPN reportedly gave the Owls a 10.3% chance to win ahead of Friday's tip off), but KSU eventually settled into a rhythm...

KSU looked a little scared out the gate. They don't look scared anymore and Amir Abur-Rahim is ANIMATED off the bench. #KennesawState #HootyHoo — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 17, 2023

... and by roughly 10 minutes into the game, took the first lead of the game.

9:29 Kennesaw State has taken the first lead of the game. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 17, 2023

By the time halftime rolled around, KSU led by 7 points (43-36) ... and folks online took note.

Kennesaw State is putting on for Georgia on the big stage.#MarchMadness — Erik Vance (@PrayOrDie) March 17, 2023

Kennesaw state team of dreams — drew (@drewsteinmetz_) March 17, 2023

Down 7 at half. Kennesaw State came to play. https://t.co/8U8UYT3PnX — A-A-RON (@BleedOrange007) March 17, 2023

Kennesaw State was rockin in the first half! Let’s keep it going! — Chris Hogan (@HotTipBetsChris) March 17, 2023

Many others were wondering about the remainder of their brackets (several of which had already been busted with other first-round upsets). Will this game be a bracket buster too?

My Kennesaw State upset pick might happen!👀 #MarchMadness — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦 (@YuriyATL) March 17, 2023

Kennesaw State saw that you may not have not thrown your bracket in a burning barrel. They're working on helping with that process. pic.twitter.com/DFhcn9JM83 — Big Greg in Iowa (@GM24Web) March 17, 2023

But KSU's coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, was not shocked by KSU's powerful first-half showing.

"I've been telling people to come up I-75 to Kennesaw, Georgia," he told media at the half. "Nothing but heart and toughness up that way."