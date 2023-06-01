Metro Atlanta family divided heading into National Championship game

The Taucher family is evenly split with Dad and one daughter rooting for TCU while Mom and her youngest pull for the Georgia Bulldogs

ATLANTA — Monday’s National Championship game in Los Angeles will bring a rare opportunity for a metro-Atlanta family that has a lot on the line when Georgia faces TCU for only the fifth time in history.

The Tauscher family home videos involve a lot of 5-year-old Hadley barking and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs while her older sister Ansley chants like a devoted TCU Horned Frog.

They got their passion from their Bulldog mom and TCU Horned Frog dad.

While Luke was playing basketball for TCU, Mary was attending the University of Georgia. They met and married after Luke moved to Atlanta. Typically, Luke will cheer for Mary’s Bulldogs while she supports Luke’s alma mater.

But on Monday, that all changes.

Neither one of them imagined that one day, their two schools would meet with college football’s national championship on the line.

“I’m slightly concerned ‘cause she’s a much bigger trash talker than I am,” said Luke. “But I’m excited to experience it because it’s one of those once in a lifetime opportunities.”

It's an opportunity so rare that the Tauscher’s have to see it all in person.

Their flight and hotel in Los Angeles are booked and they’ve got tickets in hand. All is well so far.

“He’s already warned me to watch what I’m saying,” said Mary. “Make sure you don’t say anything too rough. Let’s come out of this happy at the end.”

But don’t forget those two sisters, who are as divided as mom and dad.

“This is a first for them as well. They’ve never had a rivalry between the two of them,” said Luke. “I have no idea what to make of this, if it’s going to be bad. We’ll bring back souvenirs from Los Angeles and mend any wounds that they have.”