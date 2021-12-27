Georgia Bulldogs arrive for first Orange Bowl in over 60 years

This will be the Dawgs' first time back at the Orange Bowl since 1960.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs touched down in Miami Sunday night in preparation for their first Orange Bowl game since 1960. While Athens' star team is embedded in the humid heat of Florida Gators territory, the Dawgs will be facing a different challenger -- the Michigan Wolverines.

The College Football Playoffs are well underway and the Dawgs' first Capital One Orange Bowl in over 60 years is not far behind. The bowl game kicks off Friday, Dec. 31, from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Bulldogs and the Wolverines have only battled between the hedges twice in their programs' histories. Now 1-1, the two 12-1 top three ranked teams will be battling it out for more than just bragging rights. A chance to fight for the national championship is on the line.



This year's Orange Bowl marks the 80th anniversary of the Georgia Bulldogs' first ever bowl game appearance, which featured a 1942 outing against the TCU Horned Frogs. Earning a 3-1 record at the Orange Bowl, the Dawgs routed the Missouri Tigers for a 14-0 victory in 1960 -- the Georgia Bulldogs' most recent venture in the Florida bowl game.

Now facing the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines, the Georgia Bulldogs have a tough challenge ahead of them. While the Dawgs' recently stumbled into a blemished record against Alabama at the SEC Championship, the Wolverines have been in the winning column ever since their single October loss to Michigan State.

Still, the Dawgs have touched down in Florida, and they didn't come for the oranges. Whoever wins this year's Capital One Orange Bowl will face off against the winner of Alabama and Cincinnati's Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the national title. For another possible shot at Alabama and an opportunity to pull off their first national championship win since the storied days of Herschel Walker, the Dawgs will first have to send the Wolverines packing back to Michigan for the winter.