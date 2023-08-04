No beer for Bulldogs: Georgia football games won't have public alcohol sales this season

Beer and wine have been for sale at football games since 2019 in some club areas that require pricey donations to the athletic program.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia remained steadfast in their decision to withhold alcohol sales to the general public at football games this upcoming season.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that, once again, UGA will not have public alcohol sales inside Sanford Stadium in 2023, according to a University of Georgia athletics department spokesperson. The spokesperson also told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that there were no internal discussions about the change either.

The school began selling beer and alcoholic seltzers beginning in fall 2021 for men’s and women’s basketball games in Stegeman Coliseum and in spring 2022 at baseball games at Foley Field and softball games at Jack Turner Softball Stadium.

Beer and wine have been for sale at football games since 2019 in some club areas that require pricey donations to the athletic program. Those who rent private suites can also stock them with alcohol that is delivered before games.

Back in 2019, UGA Athletics Director told the Associated Press that expanding alcohol to a stadium with more than 90,000 people is a bit more complicated than most would think.

“There’s a lot of elements into it, whether it’s the length of the game and the time, or the logistics of just doing it and preparing it,” Brooks said. “Look, we’re still learning as we grow, so we started with smaller venues, to where we can crawl, walk, run, so now we’re still monitoring the progress."

The Southeastern Conference also lifted its ban on alcohol sales at conference-sanctioned sporting events back in 2019. Georgia became the 11th school of the 14 comprised in the SEC to begin selling alcohol at some capacity at its sporting events, according to the Athens-Banner Herald. As of last year, only 11 of the current 14 remained selling alcohol in some form or fashion.