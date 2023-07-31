5-star Buford High School football recruit set to make highly-anticipated commitment

KJ Bolden is a five-star safety out of Buford High School who could very well end up with the Georgia Bulldogs.

BUFORD, Ga. — One of the most highly-touted high school football recruits in the entire nation is set to make his commitment Saturday night on 11Alive.com.

KJ Bolden, a five-star safety out of Buford High School in Gwinnett County, is about to make one college football fanbase very happy as he sets to decide from one of his 45 total collegiate offers.

At the moment, Bolden is leaning toward Georgia over Florida State and Ohio State, according to multiple recruiting analysts with Rivals. The Bulldogs not only have the top class in 2024, but already have the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation in that class with QB Dylan Raiola, based on Rivals' rankings.

He narrowed his final five choices down to UGA, Ohio State, Florida State, Alabama and Auburn. Bolden is expected to announce his decision at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night live on 11Alive's YouTube page and right here on 11Alive.com.

Bolden himself is the No. 1 ranked safety in the entire country and is the 9th ranked player overall for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. If Bolden were to choose UGA, he would add yet another five-star to the Dawgs' leading class of three already.

Despite being the top-ranked safety recruit in America, Bolden has been a star on both sides of the ball for the Buford Wolves during his three years, shining not only at safety but also as one of the team's leading wide receivers on the offensive side of the ball.

Raiola recently transferred from his high school in Arizona to Buford High School to play his senior year closer to where he'll play his college ball, among other things. The two were seen connecting on passes in summer practice on July 19, in a post on Bolden's Twitter account.