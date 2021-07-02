UGA basketball game postponed due to COVID cases at other schools, schedule adjusted

ATHENS, Ga. — The scheduled men's basketball game between the University of Georgia and Texas A&M for Wednesday, Feb. 10 has been postponed, the school announced.
They said the postponement is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida basketball programs.
The Florida-Tennessee game was also postponed.
Because of that, the Southeastern Conference moved the Georgia-Tennessee game to Wednesday. It'll be played at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.