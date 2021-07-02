UGA basketball game postponed due to COVID cases at other schools, schedule adjusted

Despite the game against Texas A&M being postponed, the Bulldogs will still play on Wednesday.

ATHENS, Ga. — The scheduled men's basketball game between the University of Georgia and Texas A&M for Wednesday, Feb. 10 has been postponed, the school announced.

They said the postponement is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida basketball programs.

The Florida-Tennessee game was also postponed.